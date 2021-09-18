Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Stantec worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Stantec by 166.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 148,275 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Stantec by 43.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Stantec by 12.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 91.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $52.36.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

Stantec Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.