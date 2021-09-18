Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Stake Raised by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of Stantec worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 673,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

STN opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.