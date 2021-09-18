STARSHIP Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $21,402.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00072483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00121955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00174592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.20 or 0.07129325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,150.74 or 0.99814658 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.46 or 0.00852939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

