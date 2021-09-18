STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $104.31 million and $1.66 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002417 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00137135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00046948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

