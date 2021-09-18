State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 13,844 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of 10x Genomics worth $17,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $163.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.47. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.12 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 386,313 shares in the company, valued at $61,640,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $3,171,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,515 shares of company stock valued at $24,604,061 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

