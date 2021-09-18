State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 353,362 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 4,072.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,362 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of DraftKings worth $18,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in DraftKings by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,603 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 13.1% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 105,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 220.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus decreased their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

DraftKings stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $2,985,395.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,014,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,374,509.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,943,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,595,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,924,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998,367 shares of company stock valued at $273,249,830 over the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

