State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,651 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Baker Hughes worth $19,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,389.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,240,834. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -798.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

