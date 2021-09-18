State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,287 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of F5 Networks worth $16,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $204.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.24.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $262,197.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

