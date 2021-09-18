State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,221 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Arch Capital Group worth $18,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 68,402 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 103,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

