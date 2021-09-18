State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.37 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of PTC worth $18,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 27.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 118,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,758,000 after acquiring an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

PTC stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day moving average of $135.34.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

