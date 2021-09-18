State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.69 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Packaging Co. of America worth $18,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $141.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.82 and a 200-day moving average of $142.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.44.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

