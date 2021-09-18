State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.16 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of GoDaddy worth $19,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

GoDaddy stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.66 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.33.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

