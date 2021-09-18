State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Fair Isaac worth $18,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FICO opened at $434.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

