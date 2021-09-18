State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,020 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Leidos worth $16,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Leidos by 73.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.28. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.