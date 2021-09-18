State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of FMC worth $18,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in FMC by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $95.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average of $108.18.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.