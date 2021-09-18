State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,591 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $19,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,972,000 after buying an additional 234,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after purchasing an additional 255,892 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.72. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

