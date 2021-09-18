State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 25,560 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $20,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

