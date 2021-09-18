State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,520 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Snap-on worth $16,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Snap-on by 76.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in Snap-on by 112.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA opened at $213.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.94 and its 200-day moving average is $230.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $138.94 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.17.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

