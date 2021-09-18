State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,310 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of UDR worth $19,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in UDR by 37.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 1,136.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE UDR opened at $53.18 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,063.81, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,450 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.