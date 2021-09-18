State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,096 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Wynn Resorts worth $16,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,171 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 40,670 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

WYNN opened at $83.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.96.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

