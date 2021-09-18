State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,033 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Loews worth $19,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Loews by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,620 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 475.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 450,358 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 100.4% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,646,000 after buying an additional 279,895 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after buying an additional 256,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Loews by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after buying an additional 254,094 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.66. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

