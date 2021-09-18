State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,690 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Alliant Energy worth $19,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

