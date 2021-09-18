State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of The J. M. Smucker worth $20,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

SJM opened at $123.00 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.89 and its 200-day moving average is $129.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.