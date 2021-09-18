State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,672 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of NortonLifeLock worth $19,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

