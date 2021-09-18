StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 44,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.77 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in StealthGas during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in StealthGas by 45.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.