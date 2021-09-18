StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GASS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 44,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.77 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
StealthGas Company Profile
StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.
