Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 48.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

SPLP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. 5,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,323. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $651.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.89. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $35.66.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.