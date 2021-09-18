Step Finance (STEP) Price Tops $0.96 on Major Exchanges

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002004 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $14.40 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00072592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00121282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00174204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.49 or 0.07129900 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,907.86 or 0.99979328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.21 or 0.00866507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

