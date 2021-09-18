Step Hero (HERO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.02 Million

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002783 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $17.44 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Step Hero has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00132082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,294 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

