stETH (Lido) Market Cap Tops $4.46 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,448.86 or 0.07116973 BTC on exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and approximately $207.01 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00072752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00123707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00175178 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,210.57 or 0.99486064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.67 or 0.00847440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,293,536 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

