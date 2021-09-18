stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and $207.01 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $3,448.86 or 0.07116973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00072752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00123707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00175178 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,210.57 or 0.99486064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.67 or 0.00847440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,293,536 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.