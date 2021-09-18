Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at $27.00 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.28.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.