Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at $27.00 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.28.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

