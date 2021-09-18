Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 706.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,200 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial comprises 0.5% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.44% of Stifel Financial worth $29,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,971,000 after acquiring an additional 235,527 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SF traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,239. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average of $66.64. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SF. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

