StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $144.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.69. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

In related news, Director Karen Reidy purchased 11,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,177.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 13,267 shares of company stock valued at $288,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

