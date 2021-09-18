Storj (STORJ) Tops One Day Volume of $30.43 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Storj has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $450.34 million and approximately $30.43 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00059457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00134466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,915,267 coins. Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

