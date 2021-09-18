STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.56

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.81. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 77,362 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSKN. 22NW LP acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,299,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

