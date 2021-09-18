Stream Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.92 Million (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $102,784.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00130936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046523 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,212,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.