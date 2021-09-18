Streamr Trading Up 6.2% This Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $100.48 million and approximately $16.21 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00058461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00131119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013175 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046932 BTC.

Streamr Profile

DATA is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars.

