Strike Hits One Day Volume of $5.90 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Strike has a market capitalization of $171.79 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be purchased for about $57.85 or 0.00120899 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00070803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00120206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00174638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.26 or 0.07049138 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.31 or 0.99972477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00854833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

