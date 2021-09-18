Strike Trading Up 0.5% This Week (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Strike has a market capitalization of $173.84 million and $5.50 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $58.55 or 0.00120472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00071900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00122429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00173595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.98 or 0.07191657 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,365.11 or 0.99521352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.28 or 0.00850404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.