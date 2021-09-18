Strong Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.23 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. Strong has a market cap of $71.83 million and $9.23 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $519.53 or 0.01082836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00072580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00121307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00174382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.57 or 0.07135626 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,029.01 or 1.00105204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.67 or 0.00866374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.