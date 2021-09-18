Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. HSBC raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a 87.00 price target (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Subsea 7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

