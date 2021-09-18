Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Down 37.3% in August

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 448,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DNPUF stock remained flat at $$16.45 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Get Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.