Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 34,456 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 871.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,410 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 25.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,187 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 123,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 408,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,322,000 after buying an additional 40,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,817,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,537. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

