Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,493 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.80 on Friday, hitting $459.51. 3,409,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,515. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

