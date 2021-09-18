Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SSBI stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. Summit State Bank has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $101.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

