Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of SSBI stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. Summit State Bank has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $101.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.85.
Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.
Summit State Bank Company Profile
Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.
