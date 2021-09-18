Sun (New) (SUN) Hits Market Cap of $190.56 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $190.56 million and approximately $96.64 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00071795 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00122136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00174209 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

