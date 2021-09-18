SUN Price Reaches $0.0265 on Top Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00071739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00120187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.85 or 0.00173227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.28 or 0.07119756 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,903.76 or 1.00157202 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.99 or 0.00842576 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.