Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) vs. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Critical Survey

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sundance Energy and Oasis Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million N/A N/A Oasis Petroleum $1.08 billion 1.77 -$3.69 billion N/A N/A

Sundance Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oasis Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and Oasis Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00% Oasis Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sundance Energy and Oasis Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Petroleum 0 2 8 0 2.80

Oasis Petroleum has a consensus price target of $95.10, indicating a potential downside of 1.55%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats Sundance Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The Midstream segment offers midstream services, such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing and, gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flowback water gathering, and disposal; and water distribution. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 401,766 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,396 net leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, as well as approximately 152.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

