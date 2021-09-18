Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of SDGCF remained flat at $$32.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical business. It operates through the Drug Store and Discount Store segments. The Drug Store segment sells pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and general merchandise. The Discount Store segment offers household goods and food products. The company was founded by Yukimasa Tada in December 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

