SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Up 52.5% in August

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,500 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the August 15th total of 352,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 620,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSY. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SunLink Health Systems by 482.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 232,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 1,691.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 153,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 387.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 48,686 shares during the period. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SSY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. 97,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,312. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

